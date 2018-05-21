Code Vigorous

The Taskcluster team’s work on redeployability means switching from a hosted service to a shipped application.

A hosted service is one where the authors of the software are also running the main instance of that software. Examples include Github, Facebook, and Mozillians. By contrast, a shipped application is deployed multiple times by people unrelated to the software’s authors. Examples of shipped applications include Gitlab, Joomla, and the Rust toolchain. And, of course, Firefox!

Hosted Services

Operating a hosted service can be liberating. Blog posts describe the joys of continuous deployment – even deploying the service multiple times per day. Bugs can be fixed quickly, either by rolling back to a previous deployment or by deploying a fix.

Deploying new features on a hosted service is pretty easy, too. Even a complex change can be broken down into phases and accomplished without downtime. For example, changing the backend storage for a service can be accomplished by modifying the service to write to both old and new backends, mirroring existing data from old to new, switching reads to the new backend, and finally removing the code to write to the old backend. Each phase is deployed separately, with careful monitoring. If anything goes wrong, rollback to the old backend is quick and easy.

Hosted service developers are often involved with operation of the service, and operational issues can frequently be diagnosed or even corrected with modifications to the software. For example, if a service is experiencing performance issues due to particular kinds of queries, a quick deployment to identify and reject those queries can keep the service up, followed by a patch to add caching or some other approach to improve performance.

Shipped Applications

A shipped application is sent out into the world to be used by other people. Those users may or may not use the latest version, and certainly will not update several times per day (the heroes running Firefox Nightly being a notable exception). So, many versions of the application will be running simultaneously. Some applications support automatic updates, but many users want to control when – and if – they update. For example, upgrading a website built with a CMS like Joomla is a risky operation, especially if the website has been heavily customized.

Upgrades are important both for new features and for bugfixes, including for security bugs. An instance of an application like Gitlab might require an immediate upgrade when a security issue is discovered. However, especially if the deployment is several versions old, that critical upgrade may carry a great deal of risk. Producers of shipped software sometimes provide backported fixes for just this purpose, at least for long term support (LTS) or extended support release (ESR) versions, but this has a substantial cost for the application developers.

Upgrading services like Gitlab or Joomla is made more difficult because there is lots of user data that must remain accessible after the upgrade. For major upgrades, that often requires some kind of migration as data formats and schemas change. In cases where the upgrade spans several major versions, it may be necessary to apply several migrations in order. Tools like Alembic help with this by maintaining and applying step-by-step database migrations.

Taskcluster

Today, Taskcluster is very much a hosted application. There is only one “instance” of Taskcluster in the world, at taskcluster.net. The Taskcluster team is responsible for both development and operation of the service, and also works closely with the Firefox build team as a user of the service.

We want to make Taskcluster a shipped application. As the descriptions above suggest, this is not a simple process. The following sections highlight some of the challenges we are facing.

Releases and Deployment

We currently deploy Taskcluster microservices independently. That is, when we make a change to a service like taskcluster-hooks, we deploy an upgrade to that service without modifying the other services. We often sequence these changes carefully to ensure continued compatibility: we expect only specific combinations of services to run together.

This is a far more intricate process than we can expect users to follow. Instead, we will ship Taskcluster releases comprised of a set of built Docker images and a spec file identifying those images and how they should be deployed. We will test that this particular combination of versions works well together.

Deploying a release involves combining that spec file with some deployment-specific configuration and some infrastructure information (implemented via Terraform) to produce a set of Kubernetes resources for deployment with kubectl . Kubernetes and Terraform both have limited support for migration from one release to another: Terraform will only create or modify changed resources, and Kubernetes will perform a phased roll-out of any modified resources.

By the way, all of this build-and-release functionality is implemented in the new taskcluster-installer.

Service Discovery

The string taskcluster.net appears quite frequently in the Taskcluster source code. For any other deployment, that hostname is not valid – but how will the service find the correct hostname? The question extends to determining pulse exchange names, task artifact hostnames, and so on. There are also security issues to consider: misconfiguration of URLs might enable XSS and CSRF attacks from untrusted content such as task artifacts.

The approach we are taking is to define a rootUrl from which all other URLs and service identities can be determined. Some are determined by simple transformations encapsulated in a new taskcluster-lib-urls library. Others are fetched at runtime from other services: pulse exchanges from the taskcluster-pulse service, artifact URLs from the taskcluster-queue service, and so on.

The rootUrl is a single domain, with all Taskcluster services available at sub-paths such as /api/queue . Users of the current Taskcluster installation will note that this is a change: queue is currently at https://queue.taskcluster.net , not https://taskcluster.net/queue . We have solved this issue by special-casing the rootUrl https://taskcluster.net to generate the old-style URLs. Once we have migrated all users out of the current installation, we will remove that special-case.

The single root domain is implemented using routing features supplied by Kubernetes Ingress resources, based on an HTTP proxy. This has the side-effect that when one microservice contacts another (for example, taskcluster-hooks calling queue.createTask ), it does so via the same Ingress, a more circuitous journey than is strictly required.

Data Migrations

The first few deployments of Taskcluster will not require great support for migrations. A staging environment, for example, can be completely destroyed and re-created without any adverse impact. But we will soon need to support users upgrading Taskcluster from earlier releases with no (or at least minimal) downtime.

Our Azure tables library (azure-entities) already has rudimentary support for schema updates, so modifying the structure of table rows is not difficult, although refactoring a single table into multiple tables would be difficult.

As we transition to using Postgres instead of Azure, we will need to adopt some of the common migration tools. Ideally we can support downtime-free upgrades like azure-entities does, instead of requiring downtime to run DB migrations synchronously. Bug 1431783 tracks this work.

Customization

As a former maintainer of Buildbot, I’ve had a lot of experience with CI applications as they are used in various organizations. The surprising observation is this: every organization thinks that their approach to CI is the obvious and only way to do things; and every organization does things in a radically different way. Developers gonna develop, and any CI framework will get modified to suit the needs of each user.

Lots of Buildbot installations are heavily customized to meet local needs. That has caused a lot of Buildbot users to get “stuck” at older versions, since upgrades would conflict with the customizations. Part of this difficulty is due to a failure of the Buildbot project to provide strong guidelines for customization. Recent versions of Buildbot have done better by providing clearly documented APIs and marking other interfaces as private and subject to change.

Taskcluster already has strong APIs, so we begin a step ahead. We might consider additional guidelines:

Users should not customize existing services, except to make experimental changes that will eventually be merged upstream. This frees the Taskcluster team to make changes to services without concern that those will conflict with users’ modifications.

Users are encouraged, instead, to develop their own services, either hosted within the Taskcluster deployment as a site-specific service, or hosted externally but following Taskcluster API conventions. A local example is the tc-coalesce service, developed by the release engineering team to support Mozilla-specific task-superseding needs and hosted outside of the Taskcluster installation. On the other hand, taskcluster-stats-collector is deployed within the Firefox Taskcluster deployment, but is Firefox-specific and not part of a public Taskcluster release.

While a Taskcluster release will likely encompass some pre-built worker images for various cloud platforms, sophisticated worker deployment is the responsibility of individual users. That may mean deploying workers to hardware where necessary, perhaps with modifications to the build configurations or even entirely custom-built worker implementations. We will provide cloud-provisioning tools that can be used to dynamically instantiate user-specified images.

Generated Client Libraries

The second point above raises an interesting quandry: Taskcluster uses code generation to create its API client libraries. Historically, we have just pushed the “latest” client to the package repository and carefully choreographed any incompatible changes. For users who have not customized their deployment, this is not too much trouble: any release of Taskcluster will have a client library in the package repository corresponding to it. We don’t have a great way to indicate which version that is, but perhaps we will invent something.

But when Taskcluster installations are customized by adding additional services, progress is no longer linear: each user has a distinct “fork” of the Taskcluster API surface containing the locally-defined services. Development of Taskcluster components poses a similar challenge: if I add a new API method to a service, how do I call that method from another service without pushing a new library to the package repository?

The question is further complicated by the use of compiled languages. While Python and JS clients can simply load a schema reference file at runtime (for example, a file generated at deploy time), the Go and Java clients “bake in” the references at compile time.

Despite much discussion, we have yet to settle on a good solution for this issue.

Everything is Public!

Mozilla is Open by Design, and so is Taskcluster: with the exception of data that must remain private (passwords, encryption keys, and material covered by other companies’ NDAs), everything is publicly accessible. While Taskcluster does have a sophisticated and battle-tested authorization system based on scopes, most read-only API calls do not require any scopes and thus can be made with a simple, un-authenticated HTTP request.

We take advantage of the public availability of most data by passing around simple, authentication-free URLs. For example, the action specification describes downloading a decision task’s public/action.json artifact. Nowhere does it mention providing any credentials to fetch the decision task, nor to fetch the artifact itself.

This is a rather fundamental design decision, and changing it would be difficult. We might embark on that process, but we might also declare Taskcluster an open-by-design system, and require non-OSS users to invent other methods of hiding their data, such as firewalls and VPNs.

Transitioning from taskcluster.net

Firefox build, test, and release processes run at massive scale on the existing Taskcluster instance at https://taskcluster.net, along with a number of smaller Mozilla-associated projects. As we work on this “redeployability” project, we must continue to deploy from master to that service as well – the rootUrl special-case mentioned above is a critical part of this compatibility. We will not be running either new or old instances from long-living Git branches.

Some day, we will need to move all of these projects to a newly redeployed cluster and delete the old. That day is still in the distant future. It will likely involve some running of tasks in parallel to expunge any leftover references to taskcluster.net , then a planned downtime to migrate everything over (we will want to maintain task and artifact history, for example). We will likely finish up by redeploying a bunch of permanent redirects from taskcluster.net domains.

Conclusion

That’s just a short list of some of the challenges we face in transmuting a hosted service into a shipped application.

All the while, of course, we must “keep the lights on” for the existing deployment, and continue to meet Firefox’s needs. At the moment that includes a project to deploy Taskcluster workers on arm64 hardware in https://packet.net, development of the docker-engine to replace the aging docker worker, using hooks for actions to reduce the scopes afforded to level-3 users, improving taskcluster-github to support defining decision tasks, and the usual assortment of contributed pull requests, issue debugging, service requests.