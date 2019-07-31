Code Vigorous

The GitHub docs page for CODEOWNERS is not very helpful in terms of how the file is interpreted. I’ve done a little experimentation to figure out how it works, and here are the results.
Rules
For each modified file in a PR, GitHub examines the codeowners file and selects the last matching entry. It then combines the set of mentions for all files in the PR and assigns them as reviewers.
An entry can specify no reviewers by containing only a pattern and no mentions.
Test
Consider this CODEOWNERS:
* @org/reviewers
*.js @org/js-reviewers
*.go @org/go-reviewers
security/** @org/sec-reviewers
generated/**
Then a change to:
README.mdwould get review from
@org/reviewers
src/foo.jswould get review from
@org/js-reviewers
bar.gowould get review from
@org/go-reviewers
security/crypto.gowould get review from
@org/sec-reviewers(but not
@org/go-reviewers!)
generated/reference.gowould get review from nobody
And thus a PR with, for example:
M src/foo.js
M security/crypto.go
M generated/reference.go
would get reviewed by
@org/js-reviewers and
@org/sec-reviewers.
If I wanted per-language reviews even under
security/, then I’d use
security/** @org/sec-reviewers
security/**/*.js @org/sec-reviewers @org/js-reviewers
security/**/*.go @org/sec-reviewers @org/go-reviewers