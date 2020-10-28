This is a deep-dive into some of the implementation details of Taskcluster. Taskcluster is a platform for building continuous integration, continuous deployment, and software-release processes. It’s an open source project that began life at Mozilla, supporting the Firefox build, test, and release systems.

The Taskcluster “services” are a collection of microservices that handle distinct tasks: the queue coordinates tasks; the worker-manager creates and manages workers to execute tasks; the auth service authenticates API requests; and so on.

Azure Storage Tables to Postgres

Until April 2020, Taskcluster stored its data in Azure Storage tables, a simple NoSQL-style service similar to AWS’s DynamoDB. Briefly, each Azure table is a list of JSON objects with a single primary key composed of a partition key and a row key. Lookups by primary key are fast and parallelize well, but scans of an entire table are extremely slow and subject to API rate limits. Taskcluster was carefully designed within these constraints, but that meant that some useful operations, such as listing tasks by their task queue ID, were simply not supported. Switching to a fully-relational datastore would enable such operations, while easing deployment of the system for organizations that do not use Azure.

Always Be Migratin’

In April, we migrated the existing deployments of Taskcluster (at that time all within Mozilla) to Postgres. This was a “forklift migration”, in the sense that we moved the data directly into Postgres with minimal modification. Each Azure Storage table was imported into a single Postgres table of the same name, with a fixed structure:

create table queue_tasks_entities( partition_key text, row_key text, value jsonb not null, version integer not null, etag uuid default public.gen_random_uuid() ); alter table queue_tasks_entities add primary key (partition_key, row_key);

The importer we used was specially tuned to accomplish this import in a reasonable amount of time (hours). For each known deployment, we scheduled a downtime to perform this migration, after extensive performance testing on development copies.

We considered options to support a downtime-free migration. For example, we could have built an adapter that would read from Postgres and Azure, but write to Postgres. This adapter could support production use of the service while a background process copied data from Azure to Postgres.

This option would have been very complex, especially in supporting some of the atomicity and ordering guarantees that the Taskcluster API relies on. Failures would likely lead to data corruption and a downtime much longer than the simpler, planned downtime. So, we opted for the simpler, planned migration. (we’ll revisit the idea of online migrations in part 3)

The database for Firefox CI occupied about 350GB. The other deployments, such as the community deployment, were much smaller.

Database Interface

All access to Azure Storage tables had been via the azure-entities library, with a limited and very regular interface (hence the _entities suffix on the Postgres table name). We wrote an implementation of the same interface, but with a Postgres backend, in taskcluster-lib-entities. The result was that none of the code in the Taskcluster microservices changed. Not changing code is a great way to avoid introducing new bugs! It also limited the complexity of this change: we only had to deeply understand the semantics of azure-entities, and not the details of how the queue service handles tasks.

Stored Functions

As the taskcluster-lib-entities README indicates, access to each table is via five stored database functions:

<tableName>_load - load a single row

- load a single row <tableName>_create - create a new row

- create a new row <tableName>_remove - remove a row

- remove a row <tableName>_modify - modify a row

- modify a row <tableName>_scan - return some or all rows in the table

Stored functions are functions defined in the database itself, that can be redefined within a transaction. Part 2 will get into why we made this choice.

Optimistic Concurrency

The modify function is an interesting case. Azure Storage has no notion of a “transaction”, so the azure-entities library uses an optimistic-concurrency approach to implement atomic updates to rows. This uses the etag column, which changes to a new value on every update, to detect and retry concurrent modifications. While Postgres can do much better, we replicated this behavior in taskcluster-lib-entities, again to limit the changes made and avoid introducing new bugs.

A modification looks like this in Javascript:

await task.modify(task => { if (task.status !== 'running') { task.status = 'running'; task.started = now(); } });

For those not familiar with JS notation, this is calling the modify method on a task, passing a modifier function which, given a task, modifies that task. The modify method calls the modifier and tries to write the updated row to the database, conditioned on the etag still having the value it did when the task was loaded. If the etag does not match, modify re-loads the row to get the new etag, and tries again until it succeeds. The effect is that updates to the row occur one-at-a-time.

This approach is “optimistic” in the sense that it assumes no conflicts, and does extra work (retrying the modification) only in the unusual case that a conflict occurs.

What’s Next?

At this point, we had fork-lifted Azure tables into Postgres and no longer require an Azure account to run Taskcluster. However, we hadn’t yet seen any of the benefits of a relational database:

data fields were still trapped in a JSON object (in fact, some kinds of data were hidden in base64-encoded blobs)

each table still only had a single primary key, and queries by any other field would still be prohibitively slow

joins between tables would also be prohibitively slow

Part 2 of this series of articles will describe how we addressed these issues. Then part 3 will get into the details of performing large-scale database migrations without downtime.