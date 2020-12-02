This is part 3 of a deep-dive into the implementation details of Taskcluster’s backend data stores. If you missed the first two, see part 1 and part 2 for the background, as we’ll jump right in here!

Big Data

A few of the tables holding data for Taskcluster contain a tens or hundreds of millions of lines. That’s not what the cool kids mean when they say “Big Data”, but it’s big enough that migrations take a long time. Most changes to Postgres tables take a full lock on that table, preventing other operations from occurring while the change takes place. The duration of the operation depends on lots of factors, not just of the data already in the table, but on the kind of other operations going on at the same time.

The usual approach is to schedule a system downtime to perform time-consuming database migrations, and that’s just what we did in July. By running it a clone of the production database, we determined that we could perform the migration completely in six hours. It turned out to take a lot longer than that. Partly, this was because we missed some things when we shut the system down, and left some concurrent operations running on the database. But by the time we realized that things were moving too slowly, we were near the end of our migration window and had to roll back. The time-consuming migration was version 20 - migrate queue_tasks, and it had been estimated to take about 4.5 hours.

When we rolled back, the DB was at version 19, but the code running the Taskcluster services corresponded to version 12. Happily, we had planned for this situation, and the redefined stored functions described in part 2 bridged the gap with no issues.

Patch-Fix

Our options were limited: scheduling another extended outage would have been difficult. We didn’t solve all of the mysteries of the poor performance, either, so we weren’t confident in our prediction of the time required.

The path we chose was to perform an “online migration”. I wrote a custom migration script to accomplish this. Let’s look at how that worked.

The goal of the migration was to rewrite the queue_task_entities table into a tasks table, with a few hundred million rows. The idea with the online migration was to create an empty tasks table (a very quick operation), then rewrite the stored functions to write to tasks , while reading from both tables. Then a background task can move rows from the queue_task_entitites table to the tasks table without blocking concurrent operations. Once the old table is empty, it can be removed and the stored functions rewritten to address only the tasks table.

A few things made this easier than it might have been. Taskcluster’s tasks have a deadline after which they become immutable, typically within one week of the task’s creation. That means that the task mutation functions can change the task in-place in whichever table they find it in. The background task only moves tasks with deadlines in the past. This eliminates any concerns about data corruption if a row is migrated while it is being modified.

A look at the script linked above shows that there were some complicating factors, too – notably, two more tables to manage – but those factors didn’t change the structure of the migration.

With this in place, we ran the replacement migration script, creating the new tables and updating the stored functions. Then a one-off JS script drove migration of post-deadline tasks with a rough ETA calculation. We figured this script would run for about a week, but in fact it was done in just a few days. Finally, we cleaned up the temporary functions, leaving the DB in precisely the state that the original migration script would have generated.

Supported Online Migrations

After this experience, we knew we would run into future situations where a “regular” migration would be too slow. Apart from that, we want users to be able to deploy Taskcluster without scheduling downtimes: requiring downtimes will encourage users to stay at old versions, missing features and bugfixes and increasing our maintenance burden.

We devised a system to support online migrations in any migration. Its structure is pretty simple: after each migration script is complete, the harness that handles migrations calls a _batch stored function repeatedly until it signals that it is complete. This process can be interrupted and restarted as necessary. The “cleanup” portion (dropping unnecessary tables or columns and updating stored functions) must be performed in a subsequent DB version.

The harness is careful to call the previous version’s online-migration function before it starts a version’s upgrade, to ensure it is complete. As with the old “quick” migrations, all of this is also supported in reverse to perform a downgrade.

The _batch functions are passed a state parameter that they can use as a bookmark. For example, a migration of the tasks might store the last taskId that it migrated in its state. Then each batch can begin with select .. where task_id > last_task_id , allowing Postgres to use the index to quickly find the next task to be migrated. When the _batch function indicates that it processed zero rows, the handler calls an _is_completed function. If this function returns false, then the whole process starts over with an empty state . This is useful for tables where more rows that were skipped during the migration, such as tasks with deadlines in the future.

Testing

An experienced engineer is, at this point, boggling at the number of ways this could go wrong! There are lots of points at which a migration might fail or be interrupted, and the operators might then begin a downgrade. Perhaps that downgrade is then interrupted, and the migration re-started! A stressful moment like this is the last time anyone wants surprises, but these are precisely the circumstances that are easily forgotten in testing.

To address this, and to make such testing easier, we developed a test framework that defines a suite of tests for all manner of circumstances. In each case, it uses callbacks to verify proper functionality at every step of the way. It tests both the “happy path” of a successful migration and the “unhappy paths” involving failed migrations and downgrades.

In Practice

The impetus to actually implement support for online migrations came from some work that Alex Lopez has been doing to change the representation of worker pools in the queue. This requires rewriting the tasks table to transform the provisioner_id and worker_type columns into a single, slash-separated task_queue_id column. The pull request is still in progress as I write this, but already serves as a great practical example of an online migration (and online dowgrade, and tests).

Summary

As we’ve seen in this three-part series, Taskcluster’s data backend has undergone a radical transformation this year, from a relatively simple NoSQL service to a full Postgres database with sophisticated support for ongoing changes to the structure of that DB.

In some respects, Taskcluster is no different from countless other web services abstracting over a data-storage backend. Indeed, Django provides robust support for database migrations, as do many other application frameworks. One factor that sets Taskcluster apart is that it is a “shipped” product, with semantically-versioned releases which users can deploy on their own schedule. Unlike for a typical web application, we – the software engineers – are not “around” for the deployment process, aside from the Mozilla deployments. So, we must make sure that the migrations are well-tested and will work properly in a variety of circumstances.

We did all of this with minimal downtime and no data loss or corruption. This involved thousands of lines of new code written, tested, and reviewed; a new language (SQL) for most of us; and lots of close work with the Cloud Operations team to perform dry runs, evaluate performance, and debug issues. It couldn’t have happened without the hard work and close collaboration of the whole Taskcluster team. Thanks to the team, and thanks to you for reading this short series!